Image copyright Google Image caption Train services were halted while the woman was lifted off the railway tracks at Whitley Bay Metro station

A woman with crutches fell on to railway tracks as a train arrived at Whitley Bay Metro station.

The train driver performed an emergency stop when the woman, in her 50s, lost her balance at 15:00 BST on Saturday, Metro operator Nexus said.

Emergency services were called and she was lifted to safety. She was taken to hospital but is not believed to be badly injured.

Services were halted between North Shields and Monkseaton for 40 minutes.