Image copyright Google Image caption Health bosses said Rothbury Community Hospital is "not being used to its full potential"

Plans to close in-patient beds at a North East hospital have been referred to an independent panel by Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

It come after Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) last year voted to axe the facility.

Campaigners have warned closure would mean patients and families facing journeys of up to 60 miles (95km) to other hospitals.

The county council referred the matter to Mr Hunt in October.

A non-departmental public body, the Independent Reconfiguration Panel provides expert advice on NHS service change.

It has been asked to respond to the Health Secretary with its initial assessment by 7 June.

Rothbury county councillor Steven Bridgett welcomed the development and said he hoped the panel would "recognise the importance of the 12 beds and how crucial they are to our communities".

Image caption About 200 protesters turned out in Morpeth in September in a bid to persuade the CCG to vote against the plan

Announcing the closure plan in September last year, the CCG said the beds were used "less and less" and estimated a move to "reshape" services around a health and wellbeing centre on the hospital site would save about £500,000 a year.

Protesters argue having to travel to hospitals in Alnwick, Wansbeck and Cramlington would be "unfair and unjust".

The CCG has been approached for a response, while the council said it was "aware of the correspondence but could not comment further at this stage".

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson confirmed Mr Hunt had made the referral to the panel "and awaits its recommendations".