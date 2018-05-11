Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Omer preyed on three vulnerable women over a six-month period

A rapist who preyed on three vulnerable women - including one as she waited for an ambulance after taking an overdose - has been jailed for 20 years.

Pizza takeaway owner Haval Omer, 32, would drive around in his car offering women lifts before attacking them, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

He denied seven sexual offences including three counts of rape but was found guilty of all charges.

Omer, of Eden Vale, Sunderland, was jailed for 20 years.

He was also given extended licence conditions for eight years, upon his release.

The hearing was told how Omer spotted two women waiting for an ambulance after taking drugs in November 2015 and offered them a lift to hospital.

Instead, he drove them to his house, let one go before taking the other inside and raping her.

Police later found her unconscious in his house, the court heard.

Following his sentencing, a police spokesman described Omer as "twisted, sick and dangerous".