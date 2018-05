A teenager is in a critical condition after he was struck by a car on the A1 in Northumberland in the early hours.

The 19-year-old was hit on the A1 near Belford at about 02:45 BST. He is being treated in hospital for "life-threatening injuries".

The road was closed in both directions until 07:00 BST while emergency services attended to the scene.

Northumbria Police have appealed for anyone with information about the crash to contact them.