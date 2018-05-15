Image copyright DCRFC Image caption Thomas Baty (left) and Thomas Howard complained of breathing difficulties on Sunday

A second British amateur rugby player has died after complaining of breathing difficulties on returning from a nightclub in Sri Lanka.

Thomas Howard, 25, and Thomas Baty, 26, had been touring the country with Durham-based Clems Pirates RFC when they visited the club in Colombo.

Mr Howard, from Durham, died after being admitted to hospital on Sunday.

Mr Baty, also from Durham, who had been critically ill, has also now died.

Durham City Rugby Football Club, which oversees the team, confirmed Mr Howard had died after "suffering breathing problems".

The team arrived in Sri Lanka on Wednesday and began the tour with a game against Ceylonese Rugby and Football Club (CR & FC) in Colombo.

According to police in Sri Lanka, some British players went to a nightclub after the match and returned to their hotel in the early hours of Sunday.

The two players complained of breathing difficulties to the hotel management at about 10:00 on Sunday.