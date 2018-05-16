Police probe Darlington garden 'human skull' find
- 16 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The discovery of what is believed to be a human skull in the garden of a house in Darlington has prompted a police investigation.
Builders working on an extension at a house in Springwell Terrace made found the item on Monday.
A cordon was put in place, with officers sifting through soil samples.
Durham Police said the investigation was in the very early stages and a forensic examinations were being carried out.