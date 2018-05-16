Image caption The discovery was made by builders working on an extension

The discovery of what is believed to be a human skull in the garden of a house in Darlington has prompted a police investigation.

Builders working on an extension at a house in Springwell Terrace made found the item on Monday.

A cordon was put in place, with officers sifting through soil samples.

Durham Police said the investigation was in the very early stages and a forensic examinations were being carried out.