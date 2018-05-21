Image copyright PA Image caption Darron Gibson has a previous drink-driving conviction

Former Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson has been sentenced after admitting drink-driving.

The 30-year-old Republic of Ireland player was three times the legal limit when he smashed into parked cars on Dovedale Road on St Patrick's Day.

Appearing at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court, he was given a two-year community order.

He was spared jail after District Judge Roger Elsey heard he had psychological issues at the time.

The Ex-Republic of Ireland midfielder, who is now receiving treatment, was also banned from driving for 40 months.

The hearing also heard how Gibson, who played for Manchester United and Everton knocked a taxi's wing mirror off in West Boldon during the 17 March crash.

Sunderland ended his contract after he was charged.

At an earlier hearing Gibson, from Hale, Cheshire, was told that because of a number of "aggravating factors", including a previous drink-driving conviction, a custodial sentence was being considered.

Image caption Gibson was three times over the limit when he crashed into parked cars

Image copyright Martin Emmerson Image caption Gibson claimed he only had two alcoholic drinks the night before

The former Manchester United player was on his way to the club's training ground when he crashed into the taxi before carrying on and crashing his Mercedes 4x4 into parked cars.

In a serious collision in 2015, his car hit three cyclists who were fixing a wheel on the pavement, the court heard.

After admitting the drink-driving charge last month, Gibson was handed an interim disqualification and granted unconditional bail.