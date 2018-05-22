Image caption Relatives described Chloe and Liam as a "devoted couple who were inseparable"

The parents of teenage sweethearts who died in the Manchester terror attack said a trust set up in their names has given them reason to carry on.

Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, both of South Shields, were among 22 people murdered at Manchester Arena.

Their parents Lisa and Mark Rutherford and Caroline Curry set up the Together Forever Trust to help young people.

On the anniversary of their deaths, Ms Curry said: "The trust gets us up every morning".

Image caption Caroline Curry said the trust gave the families a motivation to help others

"It's helped us massively. It gives us something to look forward to each day, to help somebody achieve what Chloe and Liam had snatched away."

Liam, a former pupil of Gateshead College, was a keen cricketer and studying for a degree in sport and exercise science at Northumbria University.

Chloe was studying music at college and worked part-time at Westoe Travel.

The trust aims to provide support to young people who want to make their living in music and sport by giving them practical help with auditions, exams and gaining coaching qualifications.

Image caption The trust eventually hopes to employ a teacher to provide singing and instrument lessons

It also aims to employ a teacher to give singing lessons and musical instruments training at discount rates.

Mrs Curry said: "The kids aren't here and what we would really like to do is help others have their dreams and fulfil their aspirations.

"If we could say in a few years' time that Chloe and Liam's trust helped them achieve that, it would make us really proud."