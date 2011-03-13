A man has been stabbed while walking along a busy street in Swindon on Saturday afternoon.

The 32-year-old was attacked by two men in East Street at about 1720 GMT and received knife wounds and other injuries.

A police spokesman said: "It's a busy cut through for pedestrians to the station and outlet village - these men would have been seen by the public."

Anyone who may have seen the attack is asked to contact Wiltshire Police.

Both men were described as white. One was said to be about 5ft 8ins (1.72m) tall, with short dark hair, aged in his early 30s and wearing a khaki green jacket, white t-shirt, jeans and trainers.

The other man was believed to be in his mid-20s, about 5ft 10ins (1.78m) tall and wearing a white jacket, jeans, trainers and a black hat.