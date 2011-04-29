Two men have been arrested at the scene of a house fire in Swindon.

Wiltshire Fire Service crews were called to reports of a burning smell at a property on Manton Street in the Rodbourne area of the town.

Neighbouring homes were evacuated while firefighters tackled the blaze, which broke out just before 2200 BST on Thursday.

The cause is still under investigation but police said it was suspicious. Officers are appealing for witnesses.