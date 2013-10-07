New £10m Tewkesbury hospital opens two months late

A new £10m community hospital in Tewkesbury is now fully operational, two months after it was due to open.

The hospital had been due to open its doors in August but was delayed because of problems with the building's lifts.

Two weeks later, issues with its control systems again prevented it from opening its doors.

The new facilities have now been handed over to the NHS Trust and include 20 in-patient beds, a minor injuries unit and facilities for outpatients.

The new £10m hospital was built after facilities at the Barton Road site became outdated.

The old building, which is next door, treated some 30,000 patients a year and is due to be demolished following the changeover.