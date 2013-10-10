Roman villa found near Devizes

Image caption The villa was discovered on land next to Lay Wood near Devizes

The remains of what is believed to be a 2,000-year-old Roman villa have been discovered near Devizes in Wiltshire.

Archaeologists uncovered the remains on land near Lay Wood, between the Kennet and Avon Canal and Horton Road, as part of a survey ahead of a new housing development.

Wessex Archaeology is now examining what has been found.

Steve Melligan, from the Crown Estate, which manages the land, said it was an "exciting find".

"If the remains are of sufficient merit and condition we will ensure they are conserved as a valuable historical attraction for the local areas of Bishops Cannings, Roundway, Devizes and Wiltshire as whole.

"As we find out more about the remains we hope to get local schools and other interested local groups involved."

A spokesman said, if the housing development goes ahead, there could be an opportunity for the villa to be studied fully, and it could be included as a feature within a proposed country park within the development.