Driver killed in head-on collision on A350 in Trowbridge

Image caption The crash saw the A350 close completely for eight hours

A motorist has been killed after his car collided head-on with a lorry near Trowbridge in Wiltshire.

The man, who has yet to be named, was driving a silver Toyota Yaris which collided with the articulated lorry at Hagg Hill on the A350 at 06:15 BST.

Police said the man died at the scene but the 65-year-old male lorry driver, from the Frome area, was uninjured.

The road was closed for about eight hours but a section has now reopened, Wiltshire Police said.