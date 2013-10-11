Driver killed in head-on collision on A350 in Trowbridge
A motorist has been killed after his car collided head-on with a lorry near Trowbridge in Wiltshire.
The man, who has yet to be named, was driving a silver Toyota Yaris which collided with the articulated lorry at Hagg Hill on the A350 at 06:15 BST.
Police said the man died at the scene but the 65-year-old male lorry driver, from the Frome area, was uninjured.
The road was closed for about eight hours but a section has now reopened, Wiltshire Police said.