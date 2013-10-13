Wiltshire trucker given 70th birthday convoy tribute

More than 100 trucks join a Wiltshire convoy to celebrate the life of a former driver.

  • Trucks at Warminster service station

    More than 100 lorries gathered in Wiltshire to join a convoy celebrating the 70th birthday of Martin Phippard, a well-respected former trucker who has been paralysed by motor neurone disease.

  • Martin Phippard

    After a long career in global haulage, Mr Phippard was diagnosed with the disease last October and his health has rapidly deteriorated. He is now paralysed and unable to speak.

  • Trucks

    His varied career in the business has included road trips to every continent, along with being a respected commentator on industry news and views.

  • An American Peterbilt truck

    The convoy was organised by his friend Richard Paterson as a tribute to Mr Phippard's life. It included four American big rigs because of his love of US trucks built during the 1970s and 1980s.

  • Trucks on a short circular route

    As part of the two-hour "birthday salute" on Saturday, drivers gathered at a service station in Warminster before heading out on a short circular route as they were watched by Mr Phippard and his family.

  • Lead truck emblazoned with a birthday message and pictures of balloons

    Daughter Liz Phippard said there were tears as the birthday truck, emblazoned with "Happy 70th birthday" and pictures of balloons, led the convoy past the family.

  • Trucks

    "Emotions ran high throughout and grown men cried as they saw a once vigorous, strong man crippled by motor neurone disease and unable to speak to each one of them - something he would have gone out of his way to do in the past," she said.

