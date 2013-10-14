Solar farm proposals for Melksham unveiled
Plans have been unveiled for a 165-acre (65 hectare) solar farm in Wiltshire.
The company behind the proposals, Sandridge Solar Power, said it would generate about 40MW, which would be enough to power the equivalent of 12,000 homes.
It would be next to the A3102 near Sandridge Common and would take four months to build, a spokesman said.
A planning application is expected to be submitted to Wiltshire Council in the autumn.