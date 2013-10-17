In pictures: Titanic violin may fetch record auction price

The violin that was played as the Titanic sank in 1912 goes on public display before it goes up for auction this weekend.

  • Titanic Violin

    The violin that was played by the band leader as the Titanic was sinking in 1912 has gone on public display before it is sold at auction over the weekend.

  • Wallace Hartley

    Described as the Holy Grail of Titanic memorabilia, the German-made instrument was played by Wallace Hartley from Colne in Lancashire who died along with 1,500 others as the ship went down on 14 April.

  • A locket containing a photograph of Wallace Hartley, the band leader of the Titanic aboard the doomed liner

    Mr Hartley's body was recovered from the water about 10 days after the ship sank, but the violin was not listed among the inventory of items found with him.

  • The leather valise case recovered from the drowned body of the musician

    It is claimed the violin survived in a leather case, strapped to Mr Hartley's body, which floated upright in his cork and linen lifejacket.

  • Mr Hartley's sheet music was found in the bag

    A music portfolio containing sets of water-stained sheet music including 'Meet me tonight in Dreamland' and 'You and I Cupid' were also found in the leather case.

  • Titanic Violin

    A diary entry by his fiancée, Maria Robinson, said the violin was saved from the water in 1912 and returned to her.

  • Miss Robinson

    Following Ms Robinson's death in 1939, the violin was given to her local Salvation Army citadel and was later passed onto the current owner's mother in the early 1940s.

  • Titanic Violin

    Auctioneers, Henry Aldridge & Son from Wiltshire, spent seven years authenticating the instrument - even using CT scans to reveal its inner composition.

  • Wallace Hartley

    Now the violin is to be auctioned with a reserve price of £300,000 which, if it sells, will set a world record for a single item from the Titanic.

More on this story