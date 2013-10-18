Chippenham search for town crier 'long overdue'

Image caption The Chippenham mayor wants a town crier to promote the town to the wider county

A search for a town crier to shout about the merits of Chippenham is "long overdue", according to the mayor.

The town council wants to create the role to have someone working to raise the profile of the Wiltshire town.

A competition will be held during the town's Victorian Fayre in December, and competitors will be expected to give a three-minute "cry" about Chippenham.

Mayor Sylvia Gibson said she hoped the winner will promote the town as they travel around the wider county.

The town crier will be a self-employed role, but there will be a payment from the town council for their services in a volunteer capacity.