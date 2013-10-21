Chicklade memorial to crew killed in test flight crash

Image caption The permanent memorial has been unveiled at the crash site near Chicklade Image caption The seven crew members who died have been named on the memorial plaque previous slide next slide

Seven airmen who died 50 years ago when their jet airliner crashed in Wiltshire have been remembered with a memorial.

The entire crew was killed when the BAC One-Eleven prototype came down at Cratt Hill, near Chicklade, during a test flight on 22 October 1963.

Two pilots, three observers, a designer and an aerodynamicist were in the plane which had taken off from the now-disused Wisley Airfield in Surrey.

Their names are etched onto a plaque as part of the crash site memorial.