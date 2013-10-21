Wiltshire College to build new £21m Chippenham campus

Image caption The proposed new building will include engineering workshops and art studios

Wiltshire College has announced plans to build a new £21m campus.

The proposed new facilities will be built on land behind the existing college buildings in Chippenham, off Cocklebury Road.

It will support growth in vocational training and apprenticeships in areas such as engineering, construction and hair and beauty.

If plans are approved, work will start in April and is scheduled to be completed by September 2015.

The new building will include construction and engineering workshops, hair and beauty salons and art studios.

Plans will be submitted to Wiltshire Council in November for planning approval, and will go on public display at the Chippenham campus.

Wiltshire College said existing students would not be affected by building work.

More than 2,700 students attend the current campus in Chippenham each year.

The campus consists of a number of buildings which date back to the 19th Century.