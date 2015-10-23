MP Justin Tomlinson revives Disability Confident campaign

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The forum hopes to encourage more employers to consider disabled people as staff

The Tory MP for North Swindon is reviving a national drive to encourage firms to employ disabled workers.

As part of the Disability Confident Campaign, Justin Tomlinson's forum uses a new approach where employers match their needs with recruiters.

First launched two years ago, the initial campaign was criticised by some as patronising and alienating.

Mr Tomlinson said: "With some very small changes you can get some really impressive members of staff."

'Wealth of talent'

A total of 70 organisations from Swindon are taking part, including major employers such as BMW, Honda and Network Rail.

Mr Tomlinson, who is also the Minister for Disabled People said the event was to "show businesses of all sizes to take advantage of the huge wealth of talent that's available".

He added: "We've been overwhelmed there's been such a positive reaction from local employers."

According to government figures, there is a 30% gap between the UK employment rate of disabled and non-disabled people which the Conservative government wants to halve.

Call handler at Wiltshire Police, Mike Alexander is deaf so uses special technology to take calls.

'Patronised'

He said: "A lot of people who are taking new staff on clearly are going to be nervous taking on someone who has difficulties to begin with, particularly smaller businesses where the costs of where carrying out reasonable adjustments is the law and they think the costs are going to be high."

Disability services consultant, Martin Kelly, believes the government campaign has so far been "well-intentioned" but ineffective.

Mr Kelly said: "The feedback I got from disabled people was that they felt patronised by the scheme, where it was, 'go on give disabled people a job'.

"It's been that kind attitude when you're talking about highly qualified, talented people who just happened to have a disability.

"They've kind of been ostracised by that. I'm hopeful today's event will see a different type of delivery."