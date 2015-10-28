Anthrax tests after second cow dies on Westbury farm

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The cow confirmed as having anthrax was incinerated at the weekend

Testing for anthrax is under way after a second cow died on a farm in Wiltshire where a case of the disease has already been confirmed, the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) said.

The second dead animal - found on the farm in Westbury on 27 October - will be incinerated and movement will continue to be restricted at the farm.

A spokesperson for the APHA said the "development is not unexpected".

The results of the tests are expected later this week, the APHA added.

Anthrax is a bacterial disease which primarily affects grazing animals.

The first case of anthrax was detected at the end of last week, Public Health England said.

The cow was incinerated at the weekend and movement restrictions put in place.

Public Health England said any risk of infection to those in close contact with the animal was "very low".

Human cases of anthrax are very rare - the last case occurred in 2008.

The farm where the animal tested positive for the disease last had an instance of anthrax in a cow 20 years ago, Wiltshire Council's director of public health Maggie Rae said.

A footpath near the farm has been closed for more than 72 hours as a precaution.