Wiltshire

Romany gypsy loses legal fight to site mobile home in New Forest

New Forest Image copyright PA
Image caption Robert Whitcher wanted to site a mobile home and touring caravan on land he owns at Brambly Hedge in Landford in Wiltshire

A Romany gypsy has lost a three-year-legal fight to pitch a mobile home in the New Forest National Park.

Robert Whitcher, who is in his early 40s, wanted to site a mobile home and touring caravan on land he owns at Brambly Hedge in Landford in Wiltshire.

The High Court in London heard Mr Whitcher's family had a long tradition of living in and around the New Forest.

But after analysing rules on gypsy site provision and commoners' rights, Mr Justice Dove dismissed the appeal.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites