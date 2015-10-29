Romany gypsy loses legal fight to site mobile home in New Forest

Image copyright PA Image caption Robert Whitcher wanted to site a mobile home and touring caravan on land he owns at Brambly Hedge in Landford in Wiltshire

A Romany gypsy has lost a three-year-legal fight to pitch a mobile home in the New Forest National Park.

Robert Whitcher, who is in his early 40s, wanted to site a mobile home and touring caravan on land he owns at Brambly Hedge in Landford in Wiltshire.

The High Court in London heard Mr Whitcher's family had a long tradition of living in and around the New Forest.

But after analysing rules on gypsy site provision and commoners' rights, Mr Justice Dove dismissed the appeal.