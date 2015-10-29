Romany gypsy loses legal fight to site mobile home in New Forest
A Romany gypsy has lost a three-year-legal fight to pitch a mobile home in the New Forest National Park.
Robert Whitcher, who is in his early 40s, wanted to site a mobile home and touring caravan on land he owns at Brambly Hedge in Landford in Wiltshire.
The High Court in London heard Mr Whitcher's family had a long tradition of living in and around the New Forest.
But after analysing rules on gypsy site provision and commoners' rights, Mr Justice Dove dismissed the appeal.