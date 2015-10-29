Canada whale boat tragedy: Book of condolence opens in Swindon

Image copyright Thomas family Image caption David Thomas and his son Stephen died in the incident near Tofino on Vancouver Island

A book of condolence has been opened in memory of a father and son who died on a whale watching trip in Canada.

David Thomas, 50, and his son Stephen, 17, from Swindon were among five people who died. Stephen's mother Julie was rescued from the whale watching boat.

The Leviathan II, with 27 people on board, capsized and sank near Tofino in British Columbia on Sunday afternoon.

People wanting to sign the book have been invited to Swindon's Gateway Church from 12:00 GMT.

Image copyright Thomas family Image caption Stephen Thomas was described as a gifted photographer and keen artist

The Down's Syndrome Association described Stephen Thomas as "a very talented young man and a gifted photographer".

It added that David Thomas was one of the driving forces behind the Swindon Down's Syndrome Group, where he was a trustee.

Mr Thomas worked for Microsoft, which said staff were "shocked and saddened" at the news.

Minister Mark Thornett, from the Gateway Church in Swindon, said: "Obviously in a moment like this, people have a mixture of emotions - shock, concern for those involved, and I guess it makes us reflect on how fragile life is."

Image copyright AP Image caption The boat sank off British Columbia

Nationwide Building society have also opened an online book of condolence for Mr Thomas, who worked for the company for 17 years before joining Microsoft.

All five of the victims were on the open, upper deck of the boat, but were not wearing life jackets. The other passengers were all in an enclosed part of the vessel.

Nigel Hooker, 63, from Southampton, Salford-born Jack Slater, 76, who had lived in Canada for many years and Katie Taylor, 29, also died. A 27-year-old Australian man from Sydney is still missing.

Canadian government investigators are looking into the cause.