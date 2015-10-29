Alleged forced labour investigation in Wiltshire discontinued

An investigation into alleged human trafficking offences in Wiltshire has been discontinued by police.

Eight men were said to have been "rescued" from a travellers' site in Semington in April after it was suspected they were being exploited.

Four of the men, who hail from Romania, opted out of the legal process and returned to the site to work.

Three men arrested on suspicion of human trafficking were also released without charge.

Wiltshire Police confirmed no action would be taken against Newstone Barrett Driveways, Drivescape Ltd and Signature Driveways.

The three firms were investigated as part of the inquiry.