Second anthrax case confirmed on farm in Westbury, Wiltshire

A second case of anthrax in cattle is confirmed in Wiltshire a week after the first case was discovered on the same farm.

Wiltshire Council said it was now monitoring a herd of about 40 cows on the farm in Westbury as a precaution.

The first case was detected at the end of last week, Public Health England said.

The animals concerned have been slaughtered and incinerated and movement restrictions put in place.

The farm concerned last had an instance of anthrax in a cow 20 years ago, Wiltshire Council's director of public health Maggie Rae said.

A footpath near the farm has been closed as a precaution.

Public Health England said any risk of infection to those in close contact with the animal was "very low".

Human cases of anthrax are very rare - the last case occurred in 2008.