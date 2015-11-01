Swindon church service held for whale boat victims

Image copyright Thomas family Image caption David Thomas and his son Stephen died in the incident near Tofino on Vancouver Island

Services are being held for a father and son who died when a whale watching boat sank off the coast of Canada.

David Thomas, 50, and his son Stephen, 17, from Swindon, were among five Britons killed when the Leviathan II sank near Tofino, British Columbia.

A week after the tragedy, two services were being held at the Swindon Gateway Church, where the family were members.

It is thought the vessel, which was carrying 27 people, was capsized by a freak wave. Investigations are ongoing.

Swindon Gateway Church minister, Mark Thornett, said: "It's a moment for us to recognise our own emotions and think this through."

Stephen's mother Julie was rescued from the boat, which sank last Sunday.

Mr Thornett added: "I believe in the goodness of God but I also believe God is big enough to take our anger and pain in these moments.

"So we will be reflecting on that and certainly praying for the family."

He added that the services were not being considered as memorial services, as that was a family decision.

Mr Thornett added that Mrs Thomas, had also received support from a minister and his wife in Vancouver whose church was linked to the Gateway Church.

He said: "They drove five hours, caught the ferry to Vancouver Island and went and visited Julie, sat with her, prayed with her, encouraged her and offered her support.

"It's amazing someone would do that right on the other side of the world."

A book of condolence has also been opened at the church.