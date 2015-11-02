Aulton Thomas Rogers murder accused denies charges

Image caption Aulton Thomas Rogers died from stab wounds

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a cyclist in Swindon and attempting to murder of a woman a few weeks earlier.

At Bristol Crown Court Jason Voong, 28, of Southbrook Street, Ferndale, also denied wounding with intent.

Aulton Thomas Rogers, 60, died after being stabbed on a path near to Swindon's railway station on 26 June.

Wiltshire Police said on 8 May Leanne James, 24, from Swindon, had been attacked on the same path.

Prosecutors described the attacks as "motiveless", and said Mr Voong hit Ms James a number of times over the head with a snooker cue.

Five weeks later he "repeatedly" stabbed Mr Rogers, a pub worker who was cycling home from work, with a knife at the same location, the jury was told.

The court heard a knife was found near to where Mr Rogers died, and blood on its blade matched his, with forensic experts also finding Mr Voong's DNA on the weapon.

Mr Voong was arrested four days later. At the police station he refused a solicitor, saying: "I know what I have done.", the trial was told

He admits attacking Ms James but denies attempted murder, and also denies murdering Mr Rogers, but admits manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The trial continues.