Robin Garton: Memorial to be held for missing hillwalker

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Robin Garton, 69, from Devizes in Wiltshire, has not been seen since 25 September

The family of a hillwalker who went missing in the Highlands five weeks ago are to hold a memorial service.

Robin Garton, 69, from Devizes in Wiltshire, disappeared on 25 September on a hillwalking trip near Glen Coe.

Despite extensive searches involving helicopters, divers and search dogs, there has been no trace of him.

His son, Will Garton, said search teams were "baffled that they can't find him" but it was important for the family to "mark him and have a service".

Robin Garton was reported missing after he failed to meet up with friends as planned in Kinlochewe in Wester Ross.

Image copyright WF Millar/Geograph Image caption Robin Garton was last seen near Glen Coe, on his way to Aonach Eagach Ridge

He was last seen checking out of his accommodation near Glen Coe on his way to Aonach Eagach Ridge.

"He told the receptionist in the bed and breakfast that morning that's what he was going to do," said Will Garton.

"His car's parked in the right place to do that ridge and he's not the sort of person who changes his mind - so we're very confident that he is somewhere on that ridge."

But despite rescue teams spending more than 1,500 man hours searching the area, employing drones with cameras, helicopters and sniffer dogs as well as divers to search the loch - he has not been found.

"The team there say they're baffled. Normally they find people much more quickly then this but so far, for whatever reason, they've been unsuccessful," said Mr Garton.

"It's a living nightmare, the not knowing is the worst thing imaginable."

Image caption Mr Garton's son, Will, said rescue teams had promised there would be "no cut off" and they would carry on combing the mountain until he was found

Described as in "really good health", Mr Garton said his father was a very experienced mountaineer and "well within his comfort zone" tackling the Aonach Eagach Ridge.

But he admitted it was "quite possible" he may have suffered a heart attack.

"It's a challenging walk but if he has had a heart attack we would expect him to be somewhere where he could be found," he said.

"That is what is so distressing for us - the lack of any news and it is bizarre that we have had no sightings as of yet."

With the family getting "increasingly desperate to have him returned home", Mr Garton said rescue teams had promised there would be "no cut off" and they would carry on combing the mountain until he was found.

"They're convinced he's there somewhere on that ridge and I think they will find him. I hope to God they find him," he said.

"It's really important to us that they are not giving up that search so we still expect him to come home to us in some form."

'Might come back'

In the meantime Mr Garton said the family were "realistic about the chances" and were preparing "for the worst".

"You can't put your life on hold but it's important to us to mark him - to have a service to recognise the huge contribution he made as a family man, a businessman and as a campaigner on climate change," he said.

"We're obviously realistic and pragmatic but you can't quite extinguish the one in 10 million chance that he might come back."

The family has praised the local mountain rescue team and volunteers for the search effort, which they describe as "truly humbling".

A memorial service is due to be held at St Johns Church, Devizes in December.