Reverend Canon Sue Groom to be Archdeacon of Wiltshire

Canon Sue Groom will be the new Archdeacon for Wiltshire, the Bishop of Salisbury, the Right Reverend Nicholas Holtam, has announced.

The news follows the appointment of the Venerable Ruth Worsley to be Bishop of Taunton.

Canon Groom will leave her two posts as parish priest in Henlow and Langford in Bedfordshire, and as Diocesan Director of Ordinands in St Albans next year.

A service welcoming her to the new role will be held in Devizes on 22 February.

Image copyright Diocese of Salisbury Image caption The Canon Sue Groom is to be the new Archdeacon of Wiltshire

Canon Groom, who is currently completing a Doctor of Theology and Ministry at Durham University, said she was "excited to be taking up this post with its emphasis on developing parish ministry".

Bishop Holtam said Mrs Groom brings "a wealth of experience and is a lively, intelligent and practical Christian".

Canon Groom sought ordination after receiving encouragement from many people when the ordination of women priests began in 1994.

She trained for the ministry at St John's College, Nottingham, from 1994 to 1996.