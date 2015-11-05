Mum snatches baby from car before it bursts into flames

Image copyright SWNS Image caption Smoke turned into flames within 30 seconds, Lisa Taperek said

A mother who pulled her baby from her car moments before it burst into flames has described their "lucky" escape.

Lisa Taperek, 32, was outside her mother's house in Wiltshire when she noticed smoke coming from the engine of her Vauxhall Zafira.

Within 30 seconds of getting 10-month-old son Kinsley to safety the car became engulfed in flames, she said.

Vauxhall said it was investigating the problem after hundreds of owners reported overheating problems.

"It doesn't bear thinking about," said the mother of four, following the incident in Wootton Bassett on Tuesday.

"When I play it back in my mind and think 'if I had run into a shop, or left him in the car', it makes me quite sick.

I am very lucky - he's very lucky."

Image caption Ms Taperek said Kinsley was "very lucky" to be alive

She said "purely by chance" the fire brigade was at a nearby school for Fire Safety Week so arrived very quickly to put out the fire.

"Everything inside [the car] is completely gone - all seven seats, pram, coat, belongings, car seats. It was just a shell," she added.

The 2007 Vauxhall Zafira was bought earlier this year and Ms Taperek said she was unaware of a recent spate of similar incidents, as reported by the Swindon Advertiser.

More than 130 owners have reported overheating problems behind the glove-box area, some of which have resulted in fires.

A spokesman for Vauxhall confirmed an investigation had been carried out following reports of fires in the heating and ventilation systems of the Zafira B model.

"While the number of incidents is very low in proportion to the number of vehicles on the road, we take this issue very seriously and will take further action," he said.

Anyone who has concerns about their vehicle is being asked to contact their dealer.