Tom Rogers murder: Jason Voong 'lacked emotion' when quizzed over stabbing

Image copyright Wiltshire Police/PA Image caption Pub kitchen worker Tom Rogers died from stab wounds

A man accused of murdering a cyclist showed a "complete absence of emotion" when interviewed by the police, a court has heard.

Jason Voong, 28, denies murdering pub kitchen worker Tom Rogers and the attempted murder of a woman, 24.

Mr Rogers, 60, was cycling home near Swindon railway station on 26 June 2014 when he was fatally stabbed.

Psychiatrist Arden Tomison told Bristol Crown Court he thought Mr Voong was affected by schizophrenia at the time.

'No emotion'

The consultant said the capacity for rational judgement of Mr Voong - who admits manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility - would have been "markedly impaired" due to his psychosis.

The court also heard the defendant had visited his GP several times in his late teens, saying he had been feeling anxious.

Mr Voong's family said he had become increasingly withdrawn, with him telling them he had heard voices at times.

His defence maintain he did not know what he was doing at the time of the attack because of his illness.

The court also heard about Leanne James, from Swindon, who was attacked on the same path on 8 May.

Mr Voong admits hitting her a number of times over the head with a snooker cue but denies the formal charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

In court, Mr Tomison said: "He gave no meaningful explanation... just he had seen her and attacked her.

"He said he had brought a pool cue with him to the scene to attack someone."

Mr Tomison said after the attack the accused "went home and did what he normally did - sit in his room".

He added that Mr Voong "showed no emotion" and it was "the single most striking aspect of the interview."

Both Mr Rogers and Ms James were strangers to Mr Voong.

The trial continues.