Jason Voong guilty of 'motiveless' manslaughter and assault

Image copyright Wiltshire Police/PA Image caption Pub kitchen worker Tom Rogers was on his way home when he was attacked

A man who stabbed a cyclist 20 times and repeatedly hit a woman over the head with a snooker cue in "two motiveless attacks" has been convicted.

While Jason Voong, of Swindon, was cleared of murdering pub kitchen worker Tom Rogers, he was found guilty of the 60-year-old's manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The 28-year-old was also convicted of wounding Leanne James, 24, with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

During the trial at Bristol Crown Court, three psychiatrists agreed Voong had an abnormality of mental functioning because he was suffering from simple schizophrenia but disagreed as to whether the condition impaired his judgment and thinking.

Voong did not give evidence in the trial or provide police with any explanation for his actions.

Jurors heard Mr Rogers was cycling home near Swindon railway station on 26 June 2014 when he was attacked and fatally stabbed by Voong.

Image copyright AP Image caption Jason Voong has been described by police as a violent and dangerous individual

His second victim, 24-year-old Leanne James from Swindon, was attacked on the same path on 8 May, the court heard.

While Voong, of Southbrook Street, Ferndale, admitted hitting her, he denied the formal charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was found guilty by the jury.

A statement issued by Mr Rogers' family said: "The past few days have been very difficult.

"It has been heartbreaking to hear the details of what happened to Tom - nobody deserves to die in such an appalling way.

"We wish we could turn the clock back."

They also paid tribute to Ms James's "strength, bravery and courage".

Supt Sean Memory of Wiltshire Police, said: "Tom was brutally killed by Voong as he cycled home from his job at the Woodlands Edge pub in Peatmoor.

"This was a totally unprovoked attack and, tragically, it appears that Tom was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"Tom's death took place just over a month after Leanne James was left with serious head injuries after she was attacked by Voong on the same cycle path.

"Thankfully, she survived this attack.

"Voong is a violent and very dangerous individual who has twice randomly attacked members of the public with no apparent motive."

A date for his sentencing has yet to be fixed by the court.