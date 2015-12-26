Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Hunting Act 2004 made hare coursing illegal and anyone convicted can be fined up to £5,000 by a magistrate

Six men have been arrested on suspicion of hare coursing offences in Wiltshire.

Police said they were called by farmers in the Devizes, Avebury and Winterbourne areas after two suspects were seen with Lurcher-type dogs.

Officers also stopped and seized a vehicle believed to be "involved in hare coursing a short time earlier".

The men have been arrested on suspicion of daytime trespass in search/pursuit of game and are due to appear in court at a later date.

They have also been ordered not to return to Wiltshire before their court appearance, police said.

Since 2005, hare coursing has been illegal throughout the UK. The Hunting Act 2004 makes it an offence to hunt wild mammals with dogs.