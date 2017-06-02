Wiltshire

Michal Kisiel charged after escaping from custody while in hospital

Michal Kisiel Image copyright Wiltshire Police
Image caption Michal Kisiel left Salisbury District Hospital after receiving treatment for a head wound

A prisoner who went on the run while being treated for a head injury is due before magistrates later.

Michal Kisiel, 30, is charged with escaping lawful custody, common assault and threatening an individual with a bladed article.

He was arrested on Wednesday after he was seen in Nunton, Wiltshire, some five miles from Salisbury Hospital.

Kisiel, originally from Poland, is serving a five-year sentence at HMP Erlestoke near Devizes.

He is due before Salisbury Magistrates Court by video link later.

