General election 2017: Wiltshire results

Image caption Robert Buckland and Justin Tomlinson held on to their seats in Swindon

The Conservatives have held on to both of Swindon's seats despite Labour increasing its share of the vote in both.

In Swindon South, Robert Buckland beat competition from Labour's Sarah Church to keep the seat with a 2,464 majority.

In Swindon North, Conservative Justin Tomlinson's majority increased to 8,335.

In Salisbury, Devizes, Chippenham and Wiltshire North and Wiltshire South West, the Tories retained their seats.

Mr Tomlinson added: "I secured the highest ever vote for any candidate in the history of the Swindon seat.

"I am delighted to have secured support in every single ward right across the political spectrum."

Mr Buckland described his victory as "hard fought and hard won".

He also thanked the police "for keeping us safe, at a time when we have seen some of the most turbulent, extraordinary and frankly frightening events in our living memory, not just here, but in the rest of the world".

Although Labour came second in both Swindon seats, the party gained more votes, with UKIP losing most of its support.

