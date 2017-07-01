Teenager dies after Swindon park cardiac arrest

Image caption Emergency services were called to Coate Water at about 19:30 BST on Friday

A teenage girl has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in a Wiltshire park.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance were called to Coate Water, Swindon at about 19:30 BS on Friday, after reports a girl had collapsed.

Wiltshire Police said the 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers do not believe the death to be suspicious.

A spokesman said: "Our thoughts remain with the girl's family and friends at this extremely difficult time."