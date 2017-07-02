McLaren supercar destroyed in crash

Image copyright Trowbridge Fire Station Image caption The car appeared to have hit the front of the building

A McLaren supercar was reduced to a twisted, burned out wreck after it struck a building and burst into flames.

The driver and passenger escaped with only minor injuries following the crash at Heywood, near Trowbridge, Wiltshire.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue were called to the site on Westbury Road just before 06:30 BST on Sunday.

Crews found the occupants had made it out of the burning sports car, which was stuck beneath a collapsed wall.

Image copyright Trowbridge Fire Station Image caption Fire crews were called to the crash site early on Sunday morning

Images taken by the fire service show small fragments of the car's distinctive orange paintwork are still visible.

It is not known what model of McLaren car was involved or what speed it was travelling at prior to the crash.

The fire service tweeted: "Crews from @Trow-Fire-Stn attended an incident involving a McLaren that crashed into a building #Heywood.

"Crews found the occupants had been released prior to their arrival and the vehicle was alight. Fire was extinguished and made safe."