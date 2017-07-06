Michel Kisiel sentenced for escaping from lawful custody

Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Michal Kisiel had been treated for a head wound at Salisbury District Hospital

A prisoner who went on the run while being treated for a head injury has had two years added to his sentence.

Michel Kisiel, who is serving a five-year sentence at HMP Erlestoke near Devizes, escaped from Salisbury District Hospital on 30 May.

The 30-year-old was arrested the day after in Nunton, Wiltshire. He admitted escaping lawful custody, common assault and making threats with a blade.

Kisiel received a two-year sentence at Salisbury Crown Court.