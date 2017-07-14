A desperate mum says NHS is failing her autistic son

A woman says her autistic son is at risk of ending his life before the NHS treatment he needs is given to him.

The 26-year-old also has ADHD and acute anxiety. He has talked of ending his life and self harms.

He was referred to Wiltshire mental health services in March, but the family have been told it may take another nine months until they see a specialist psychologist.

His mum says he "has spent most of the past four months in his room".

'Losing the will to live'

Speaking to BBC Wiltshire, she criticised the NHS, saying, "his health is not being cared for".

"He and I thought that when you needed urgent care, you asked for it and then got it. Instead, we got a tick-box system.

"My boy is losing the will to live. He says that if he killed himself it would be one less problem to solve and he's come very close to that," she added.

A spokesperson for the Avon & Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust said: "For people who have very complex needs it can take careful assessments over a period of time... to design an appropriate bespoke treatment package."

Commenting on the effect of shortages in the case, the spokesperson said that recruitment issues had led to longer waiting times to see psychologists but community mental health service users have ongoing support.

"We have now recruited psychologists and once in post, the waiting times to start therapy will be reduced."