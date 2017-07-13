Jamie Mines: Scaffolding firm faces prosecution

Image copyright Family of Jamie Mines Image caption The accident happened in Swindon days before Christmas

A scaffolding firm is being prosecuted after a worker had his leg, hands and foot amputated following an electric shock.

Jamie Mines was injured at Swindon's Kendrick Industrial Estate in December.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is prosecuting Boundary Scaffolding Ltd and director Jonathon Lee Griffith-Clack for allegedly breaching health and safety law.

The case is due at Swindon Magistrates' Court on 20 September.

Following the accident last year, Mr Mines was placed in an induced coma and missed the first Christmas with his five-month-old twins Isabella and Savannah.

Image copyright Family of Jamie Mines Image caption Jamie Mines missed Christmas with his twin daughters Isabella and Savannah

In June, the 33-year-old returned home but had to be readmitted to hospital to have his left foot amputated after it became severely infected.

The HSE said in a statement it was prosecuting the company and Mr Lee Griffith-Clack under the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

"This follows an investigation into an electric shock suffered by a worker at the Kendrick Industrial Estate, Swindon, on 19 December 2016," it said.

A fund to help the semi-professional football player, who is from Frome but now lives in Swindon, has raised £144,000.