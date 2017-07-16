Fire destroys Westbury house
- 16 July 2017
A fire has ripped through a house in Wiltshire and gutted the property.
The blaze broke out at a detached house in Westbury Leigh, near Westbury, at around midday on Saturday.
Nobody was hurt during the blaze, which at its peak 25 firefighters were tackling.
The first floor and roof of the property were completely destroyed, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.