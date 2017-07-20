Pyjamas worn by Elvis up for auction in Wiltshire

Image copyright PA Image caption The King of Rock and Roll wore the pyjamas in hospital while recovering from exhaustion

A pair of mint-green pyjamas worn by Elvis Presley are expected to fetch up to £10,000 at auction on Saturday.

The Lord Shannon nightwear was worn by Elvis during a stay at the Baptist Memorial Hospital, Memphis, in 1977.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said: "He spent a week there recovering from exhaustion and they were left at his father's home."

The auction house in Devizes was asked to hold the sale after it auctioned Elvis's shoes for £29,500 in 2015.

Other items being sold off include a signed copy of The Omen novel and his first music agency contract.

After Elvis died in August 1977 aged 42, the pyjamas went on display at the world famous Elvis-A-Rama museum for many years.

Personally signed

The music contract was signed on 31 January 1956, the day after the singer recorded Blue Suede Shoes and could sell for £30,000.

The book contains one of his last-ever autographs and is expected to fetch up to £10,000.

It is accompanied by an original file copy of a letter Elvis's father wrote to a fan the following year.

Image copyright PA Image caption The book contains one of the singer's last autographs

It reads: "We're sorry about the delay in sending you the autograph you requested.

"Yours on the Omen book was amongst the last to be signed. Elvis got a kick out of it that you sent him a book he had read.

"You probably do not know this but Elvis read your book again in curiosity prior to us sending it back to you autographed by Elvis personally."

The auction will be held by Henry Aldridge and Sons in Devizes on 22 July.