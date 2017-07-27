Wiltshire

Two motorcyclists killed in Swindon crash named

Kingshill, Swindon
Image caption The crash happened on Kingshill near the junction with Clifton Street

A motorcyclist and his pillion passenger who died after their bike was involved in a collision have been named by police.

Bruno Wasserman, 18, and Mariusz Krzymowski, 26, both from Swindon died at the scene on Kingshill, Swindon on Wednesday 12 July.

Wiltshire Police said a Vauxhall Vivaro van and a Jaguar XF were also involved.

The force is investigating and asked any witnesses to get in contact.

