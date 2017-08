Image copyright Google Image caption It was alleged the man approached the girl in Tidworth, walked her to a nearby park and hit her in the face

Police have dropped an investigation into a report that a man assaulted a seven-year-old girl in a park.

It was alleged the man approached the girl in Tidworth, Wiltshire, on Friday night, walked her to a nearby park and hit her in the face.

The girl, it was claimed, managed to escape and run home uninjured.

But Wiltshire Police said it believes the circumstances "were not as originally stated" and it is "no longer pursuing any lines of inquiry".