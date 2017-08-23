Rescued piglets served up as sausages to firefighters

Image caption The 18 piglets and two sows "can't be kept as pets", says their farmer owner

A litter of piglets whose bacon was saved from a barn fire have been served up as dinner to the firefighters who rescued them.

The 18 piglets and two sows survived the fire in Wiltshire in February, which saw 60 tonnes of hay catch fire.

In a potentially controversial move, farmer Rachel Rivers thanked the Pewsey fire team by giving them sausages.

She said: "I'm sure vegetarians will hate this." The firefighters however said the bangers were "fantastic".

The animals were given a six-month stay of execution when they were rescued from the farm at Milton Lilbourne.

But, they have since been slaughtered and delivered to the fire station team, which barbecued them.

Image copyright Pewsey Fire Station Image caption Firefighters celebrated their reward by putting the sausages on a barbecue

"I wanted to thank them. I promised them at the time I'd bring down some sausages for them, which they were all pleased about," Ms Rivers said.

"We farm and this is what we do. You can't keep keep them as pets."

The delighted firefighters said the sausages were "highly recommended".

A spokesman for Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our thanks to the farmer for her generosity. We can tell no porkies, the sausages were fantastic."