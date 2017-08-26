Diana Walker death: Police probes to follow fatal cycle crash

Image copyright Family photo Image caption The Walkers had been married for 52 years

Crash investigators will now be sent to all serious accidents involving cyclists in Wiltshire, police said.

It follows the case of 77-year-old Diana Walker from Pewsey who died in hospital last May after being hit by a cyclist. An investigation at the time found no crime had been committed.

Wiltshire Police said concerns raised by the coroner at her inquest had led to changes in its operating procedures.

Mrs Walker's husband, Peter, welcomed the move.

He is now calling on police to re-investigate the incident.

"It would be nice to know the truth for myself and my two boys, because they lost a wonderful mother" he said.

At the time the incident was treated as a "sudden death" and dealt with by neighbourhood officers.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Diana Walker's husband Peter is now calling on police to re-investigate the incident

But following the inquest the assistant coroner wrote to Wiltshire Police saying "both the family and myself are very concerned the Serious Collision Investigation team do not attend collisions involving cyclists and pedestrians".

Wiltshire Police said its chief constable had "reviewed and made amendments to the standard operating procedures for the call out of the Collision Investigation Unit in all cases of serious pedal cycle incidents".

Mrs Walker was on her way back a nearby shop when the accident happened on 13 May 2016. She died in hospital the next day.