Motorcyclist in his 60s dies at scene of Wiltshire crash
- 28 August 2017
- From the section Wiltshire
A motorcylist in his 60s has been killed in a crash in Wiltshire.
The incident happened on the A346 near Ogbourne St George, near Marlborough, at about 11:00 BST on Monday.
The man was riding a Triumph motorbike south along the A346 when he is believed to have fallen into the path of a Hyundai I10, which was travelling north.
He died at the scene. Wiltshire Police have urged any witnesses to come forward.