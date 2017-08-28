Motorcyclist in his 60s dies at scene of Wiltshire crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A346 near Ogbourne St George

A motorcylist in his 60s has been killed in a crash in Wiltshire.

The incident happened on the A346 near Ogbourne St George, near Marlborough, at about 11:00 BST on Monday.

The man was riding a Triumph motorbike south along the A346 when he is believed to have fallen into the path of a Hyundai I10, which was travelling north.

He died at the scene. Wiltshire Police have urged any witnesses to come forward.