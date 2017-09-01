'Thousands' without water after Westbury main burst

Image caption Bottled water is being delivered to the White Horse medical centre in Westbury

A burst main in part of Wiltshire has left "thousands" of people without water.

The fractured pipe is affecting homes and businesses in Westbury, Westbury Leigh and Dilton Marsh, Wessex Water said.

Repairs were likely to take most of the morning and customers might experience low pressure, a spokesman said.

He said bottled water would be delivered to two locations in the Westbury area.

"We're working hard to fix the burst water main which is affecting a large number of customers in the area," the spokesman added.

"While we were able to temporarily restore water supply during the night, due to demand first thing this morning we were unable to maintain supplies for all customers."