Four children were rescued from a house fire in Swindon in the early hours after neighbours heard the smoke alarm and called for help.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said the fire started in the kitchen of a terraced house in Crombey Street.

All three emergency services were called to the fire just before 02:00 BST.

Fire crews rescued the children and paramedics monitored them for the effects of smoke inhalation.