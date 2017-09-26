Image copyright Wiltshire Times Image caption Celia Hollingworth was reported missing on Thursday

A British woman who died in northern Greece after apparently being mauled by a pack of stray dogs may have been attacked by wolves, a coroner has said.

Celia Hollingworth, from Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire was reported missing on Thursday after visiting an archaeological site near Maroneia.

Coroner Nikolaos Kifinidis suggested she may have been attacked by other wild animals such as wolves or jackals.

Wiltshire Police said it is supporting the 64-year-old's family.

A spokesman added the force is in contact with Greek police regarding formal identification of the body.

The recently retired University of Bristol staff member took a taxi to a local archaeological site on Thursday, according to Greek police.

It is thought she tried to walk back along a coastal path when she was attacked by dogs. Her body was found on Friday.

According to animal welfare campaigners, there are an estimated 1m stray dogs in Greece, however wolves are common to the wooded region.

Reports say she used her phone to try to contact relatives in the UK while she was being attacked.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said it was in contact with Greek police and "was also providing consular assistance to her family".